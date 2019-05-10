State Department announces Putin-Pompeo meeting

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Moscow and Sochi from May 12 to May 14, the State Department reported.
On May 13, Pompeo will arrive in Russia to meet with his team at the US embassy in Moscow, and then meet with US business leaders and graduates from the US. Pompeo will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
On May 14, Pompeo will travel to Sochi to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin to discuss the full range of bilateral and multilateral issues.