Armenia Security Council chief, Dassault Systèmes executive discuss military industry, cybersecurity

YEREVAN. – Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, on Saturday received Senior Vice President Christian Nardin of Dassault Systèmes company of France.
According to the statement which the Security Council press service has disseminated, Grigoryan presented the details of the Armenian legislative project regulating the domain of peaceful use of space, as well as the vision for the Armenian space program.
The interlocutors reflected on regional and global integration—infrastructural and scientific—programs.
Nardin, for his part, presented the objectives and programs of his delegation, particularly in digitization of education and industry.
Also, they discussed military industry and cybersecurity.