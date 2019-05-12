News
Police seize 2.6 tons of narcotics in Iran’s Saravan
Region:Iran
Theme: Incidents

Iran’s drug combat squads have seized 2,605 kilograms of illicit drugs in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan in a single operation, a provincial police commander announced on Sunday, Mehr reported.

“Police Chief of Sistan and Balouchestan province Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari said the big consignment was captured during a midnight battle between the antinarcotics force and a gang attempting to smuggle the drugs into the country in Saravan border regions,” the source noted.

The busted consignment contained 2,425 kilograms of opium, 34.4 kilograms of morphine, 23.4 kilograms of hashish, 2.2 kilograms of heroin and 122.45 kilograms of other narcotics, he said.
