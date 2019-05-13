Trump: US trade relations with China are exactly where they want to be

The US President Donald Trump says the US is "right where we want to be with China.”
According to him, “remember, they broke the deal with us & tried to renegotiate.”
We are right where we want to be with China. Remember, they broke the deal with us & tried to renegotiate. We will be taking in Tens of Billions of Dollars in Tariffs from China. Buyers of product can make it themselves in the USA (ideal), or buy it from non-Tariffed countries...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2019
According to him, Washington will send received from the fees imposed funds for agricultural development. Part of the resulting product will be distributed to starving people in different countries around the world.
Trump said Friday that the US and China intend to continue trade talks, despite the introduction of duties on Chinese goods by the US side. The American leader noted that these tariffs may or may not be charged depending on how the negotiations proceed in the future. He also instructed to introduce additional tariffs on products from China for another $ 300 billion.
On May 5, Trump said that from May 10, American tariffs on Chinese products will be raised, since trade and economic talks with China are moving very slowly. On May 7, the US representative in trade talks, Robert Lighthizer, argued that Beijing was withdrawing from the deals reached earlier in its consultations on trade issues.