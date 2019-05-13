Iran urges to investigate attack on merchant ships off UEA coast

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that acts of vandalism against four merchant ships in the UAE’s water area are troubling and require investigation, RIA Novosti reported.
According to the statement from the Iranian side, what happened to several ships in the Gulf of Oman causes regret and concern and creates inconvenience for us, and “we demand to start investigating this incident,”
The UAE MFA said on Sunday that four merchant ships were subjected to acts of sabotage in the area of the port of Fujairah, no one was injured.
The Lebanese television channel al-Mayadeen, citing local sources, reported on Sunday that several powerful explosions thundered on Sunday morning in the port of Fujairah in the UAE as a result of a fire engulfing at least seven oil tankers. The authorities of the Emirate of Fujairah subsequently denied these reports.