Armenia PM meets with President of Luxembourg's Chamber of Deputies

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is on a working visit to Luxembourg, visited today the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg, reports the press service of the Government of the Republic of Armenia.

The Prime Minister was greeted by President of the Chamber of Deputies Fernand Etgen. Pashinyan first left a note in the Golden Book of the Chamber of Deputies and had a meeting with the deputies of the Chamber. Fernand Etgen welcomed the Prime Minister to the Chamber of Deputies and expressed confidence that his visit to Luxembourg will promote the enhancement and expansion of relations between the two countries.

Nikol Pashinyan talked about the processes that have taken place in Armenia, emphasizing that democracy is irreversible for Armenia. Pashinyan highlighted the fact that the political revolution will be followed by the economic revolution and that the country is taking steps to improve the business climate and create a favorable atmosphere for investments.

The interlocutors attached importance to the intensification of political dialogue and to the strengthening and deepening of inter-parliamentary relations for the enhancement of interstate relations between Armenia and Luxembourg. In his turn, Fernand Etgen stated that Armenia is a key partner for Luxembourg and that Luxembourg is ready to work closely with Armenia and expand relations in different directions.

Pashinyan and Etgen discussed the perspectives for the strengthening of partnership between Armenia and the European Union. Pashinyan thanked the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg for ratifying the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and emphasized the importance of ratification by the other EU member states of the Agreement as soon as possible.

Pashinyan answered questions from the deputies that concerned the changes taking place in Armenia and the government’s priorities. Regional issues, particularly the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Turkish-Armenian relations were also touched upon. Pashinyan expressed gratitude to Luxembourg for its balanced position on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and for recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan transmitted the invitation of Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan to Fernand Etgen to visit Armenia.

A lunch was served on behalf of President of the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg Fernand Etgen in honor of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.