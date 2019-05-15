News
Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises announces contest for passenger transportation services
Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises announces contest for passenger transportation services
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

UATE has launched a call for tender for transportation service companies to ensure safe and comfortable transportation for the guests visiting Armenia to participate in the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) to be held on October 6-9 in Yerevan.

The contest is open to companies that can provide buses with 45 - 55 seats and minibuses with 17-20 seats.

To receive the preliminary terms of reference for the contest, please contact us via [email protected] For additional questions, please call +374 11 40 70 01. To apply, please write to the same email address by May 21.

***

WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE).

 
Հայերեն
