Thursday
May 16
Thursday
May 16
Lynne Tracy: We want to promote Armenia as agritourism destination
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Tourism is one of the aspects in the focus of economic assistance programs that are being carried out by USAID, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy said when presenting the priorities of her mission.

"We are looking how to connect environmental issues to the tourism development as well as many agricultural products that Armenia has to offer, for example dried fruits," she said.

She stressed the importance of pulling all players together, and there are smart and capable entrepreneurs who are ready of taking risks to create bed and breakfast. However, the ambassador stressed that they also depend on local government to help make sure that there are other conditions that make Armenia attractive for tourists, namely roads and infrastructure.

"We will look in every way possible to promote Armenia as an agritourism destination," she emphasized.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
