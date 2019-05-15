Armenian transport minister, Chinese counterpart discuss direct flights

Armenia’s Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Hakob Arshakyan, who is in China as part of the delegation led by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, had a meeting with Minister of Transport of the People’s Republic of China Li Xiaopeng, as reported on the official website of the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia.
Li Xiaopeng presented the activities for the enhancement of transport infrastructures in China and expressed willingness to cooperate in several areas.
Expressing gratitude for the reception, Minister Hakob Arshakyan presented Armenia’s road construction projects and attached special importance to the construction of the North-South Road Corridor. Arshakyan stated that he also had a meeting with the leadership of the China Railway Group, which is interested in the road construction projects under implementation in Armenia and wishes to become engaged in the efforts for construction of the North-South Road Corridor Investment Program.
The minister emphasized the strategic significance of the North-South Road Corridor for the region and Armenia and the importance of the road corridor as a part of the One Belt, One Road project.
During the meeting, the parties also touched upon the issue of direct flights between China and Armenia, the liberalization of permits for international transit cargo transfers to China through the territory of Armenia and the need for an appropriate agreement to intensify cargo transfers between the two countries.
The parties positively assessed the effectiveness of the meeting and stated that it will promote intensification of activities and the strengthening of partnership between the relevant ministries of the two countries.