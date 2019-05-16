PM, leading Chinese companies discuss prospects for investment programs in Armenia

Armenia President meets with IMF Managing Director

Worker dies in Armenia excavator accident

Two 3- and more-point earthquakes recorded in territories of Armenia, Karabakh

Karabakh MPs visit Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan

Armenia Deputy PM on Artsakh presidents' letter of pledge for Kocharyan

Zelensky’s inauguration scheduled for May 20

Armenia Parliament to be allocated AMD 892.6mn, including for bonuses and business trips

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: There are people that you have to say 15 times to in order to make them understand

Pakistan airspace to remain shut for Indian flights till May 30

Ananyan: Does it seem to you that Armenia State Revenue Committee can deliberately “guide” somebody?

New York City Mayor de Blasio to announce US presidential bid

Lavrov explains why he didn't take Pompeo for car ride

UN calls for active measures to reduce threat of natural disasters

Armenia approves double taxation exclusion bill with Denmark

Armenian Security Council secretary discusses investment, financial aid in US

Armenia expert: Impossible to achieve effective results in IT sector without pilot projects

Sudan's Military Council suspends talks with opposition

Azerbaijan to hold regular offensive drills

Armenian President signs law on changing government’s composition

Philippines recalls its ambassador from Canada amid garbage issue

Artsakh Republic President signs decree on 2019 summer draft, demobilization

Yerevan hosting seminar on Eastern Partnership regional network of digital skills

Protest rallies resume outside court examining Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan case

Nominations now open for the 2020 Aurora Prize

US blacklists Huawei and 70 of its facilities

Japan urges Iran to keep nuclear deal

Day 4: Court considers substantiation of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan pretrial measure

Huawei: Restricting Huawei from doing business will not make US more secure

Maduro comments on US ban on flights to Venezuela

Oil prices are rising

IIB names Ardshinbank most active issuing bank in Armenia

Armenia education minister travels to China at UNESCO invitation

Tragic road accident in Armenia village, 1 dead

PM, leading Chinese companies discuss prospects for investment programs in Armenia

Newspaper: Armenia-Russia natural gas talks had very interesting course

Trump: I’m sure that Iran will want to talk soon

Deceased 20-year-old soldier Ararat Khechumyan was only child of family

Man's body found in Armenia's Lori Province

Armenian transport minister, Chinese counterpart discuss direct flights

Ararat Mirozyan: Artsakh and Armenian interests are united

EU accession remains strategic goal for Turkey

Putin: Russia open for talks with US

US looking forward to resolution of dispute over Lydian

Kocharyan's attorney believes Karabakh's presidents will appear in Yerevan court tomorrow

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 15.05.2019

Photo of old Armenian woman recognized as best photo at Ancient Cities Forum

Vladimir Posner to attend presentation of his book's Armenian version in Yerevan

Trial over second Armenian president's preventive measure to continue tomorrow

Armenia PM posts video showing Armenian kochari dance at Beijing Olympic Stadium

Putin: Iran would be better to stick to nuclear deal

Armenia defense minister visits military servicemen at central hospital

Karabakh MPs meet with His Holiness Karekin II

Armenia Parliament to consider Constitutional Court judge election on May 29

Tehran not to revoke decision on JCPOA ultimatum

Turkey FM: Ankara not preparing to delay delivery of S-400s

US Ambassador: We have to look at other options, not double tax treaty only

Armenian deputy education minister on work in Armenia

US Ambassador to Armenia on Armenia's ties with US, Russia

Armenian parliament committee chair, DCAF deputy head sign MoU

Dollar descent continues in Armenia

Karabakh's incumbent, former presidents to appear in Yerevan court Friday

Ambassador: US ready to promote economic development in Armenia

Lynne Tracy: We want to promote Armenia as agritourism destination

Minister of economy: Unemployment among Armenia youth is twice higher than average indicator

Second Armenia President's attorney reads Serzh Sargsyan's testimony in court

Ambassador: US ready to work with partners to resolve Karabakh conflict

US Ambassador: We are not asking that Armenia cut off its trade with Iran

Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises announces contest for passenger transportation services

US withdraws some of its diplomats from Iraqi embassy and consulate

Karabakh parliament speaker: No conflict between Armenia and Karabakh

US Ambassador: Democracy is stronger than ever in Armenia

Bloomberg: Trump Tower residents sell apartments at loss

Deputy PM: “Work, Armenia” program subjects are not noted until the end

US Ambassador to Armenia: Positive impulses for Karabakh conflict settlement

Iraqi government decides to acquire Russian S-40

Armenian parliamentary speaker's recommendation to Karabakh National Security Council secretary

Person found dead in former Yerevan market

Armenian cultural figures to perform in China, Armenia PM to attend concert

Armenian court rejects prosecutor's motion

Turkey village prefect wants to build public toilet right next to Armenian church wall (PHOTOS)

Russian Defense Ministry task force arrives in Armenia

Armenia Defense Minister receives Russian Federal Assembly delegation

Yerevan's chief architect: Yerevan has turned into post-war Beirut

Armenian civil activist allowed to enter court building

Karabakh parliament speaker on President's request to change Kocharyan's preventive measure

Oil production in Iran could fall in May to minimum since 1980s due to US sanctions

Garo Paylan to file complaint over forced conversion to Islam

Facebook tightens policy of live broadcasts after terrorist attack in Christchurch

Armenian, Artsakh Parliaments speakers praise meetings held in Yerevan

Yerevan.Today sounds alarm: Report on involving children in hate speech, obstructing journalists

Analyst: 13-year-old Armenian boy's acceptance of Islam is disgrace for Turkey

Armenia PM impressed by China’s hospitality

Expert: China interested in Armenian experience in Middle East

Hearing into case of Armenia second president is underway

Expert: There will be no war between Iran and US

NYT: Donald Trump Jr agrees to answer legislators’ questions on ‘Russian case’

Analyst: Azerbaijan leading destructive policy against Nagorno-Karabakh

Monet painting sold for $110.7 million

Premier, family to fellow Armenians: We love you all

Minister: Armenia has problems with projects efficient implementation