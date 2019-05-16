PM, leading Chinese companies discuss prospects for investment programs in Armenia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday met with the heads of several major Chinese companies, in Beijing.
They discussed the prospects and opportunities for implementing a variety of investment programs in Armenia.
Pashinyan expressed satisfaction with the results of his working visit to China, and noted that steps which will contribute to the invigoration of Armenian-Chinese bilateral economic ties shall be discussed in the nearest future.
“Today major changes are being made in Armenia; systemic corruption, economic monopolies are eliminated in our country,” the PM said. “Our steps are aimed at creating level conditions for businesses [in Armenia] and making the business climate [in the country] more appealing.”
Pashinyan added that, given the high-level political dialogue that has been established with China, favorable conditions have been created for Chinese investments in Armenia.
The Premier proposed to representatives of these Chinese companies to discuss with the respective Armenian government sectoral officials the next steps for cooperation.
At the end of his visit to China, the Armenian PM gave interviews to the country’s leading Xinhua News Agency and CCTV.
Prior to returning to Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan visited the Armenian embassy in China.
The Armenian PM’s working visit to China has concluded.