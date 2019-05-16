Armenia police chief reaches agreement with National Police of Netherlands

Chief of Police of Armenia Valeriy Osipyan met today with the leadership of the National Police of the Netherlands, reports the Department of Press and Public Relations of the Police of Armenia.
The representatives of the National Police of the Netherlands presented the functions and activities, and the parties discussed the opportunities for partnership between the Police of Armenia and the National Police of the Netherlands.
In his turn, Valeriy Osipyan presented the functions of the Police of Armenia and the course of reforms underway. The parties reached an agreement on working on the conclusion of an agreement on cooperation.