Trump wants 'behavioral change' from Iran

The US President Donald Trump will be unhappy if Iran starts hostilities amid increasing tension in the Middle East, VOA reported.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders reiterated to reporters early Thursday that Trump wanted a "behavioral change" from Iran and would oppose any aggressive actions by the Islamic Republic.
The New York Times earlier reported, citing three sources in the US government, that Washington’s warnings about the threat from Iran were intensified after photos were revealed, capturing missiles on small ships in the Persian Gulf.
Trump said Thursday that there was no internal discord about his Middle Eastern policy, and expressed confidence that Iran will soon want to talk.
These comments were a response to the Washington Post and New York Times reports about the contradictions between those who believe that Iran is preparing to attack American forces and those who are convinced that Iran’s actions are defensive in nature and are a reaction to US actions. European allies shares this stance.