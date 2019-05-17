Armenia Parliament speaker proposes transferring some of PM’s powers to government, legislature

YEREVAN. – President of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, has formally put into circulation a package of bills that envisages expanding the powers of the government and of the NA—including its opposition factions—on the account of the Prime Minister’s powers.
In particular, these bills propose to change the precept for setting up the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition, and the Public Services Regulatory Commission.
Under the current regulations, the NA appoints the chairpersons and members of these commissions, but upon the recommendation of the Prime Minister.
But the new bill envisages that, after the termination or cessation of the powers of the chairpersons of these commissions, the right to nominate candidates for these vacant posts shall be reserved for the government, instead of the Prime Minister.
Also, the draft law proposes that the government as well as the NA ruling and opposition factions successively nominate candidates for the vacant posts of members of these commissions.