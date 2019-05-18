Ruling power 2 MPs propose to increase monthly minimum wage in Armenia

YEREVAN. –Varazdat Karapetyan and Babken Tunyan, MPs from the ruling majority My Step faction at the National Assembly, have introduced a bill on making amendments to the law on minimum monthly wage in Armenia.

Accordingly, it is proposed that the minimum monthly salary in the country is raised to 65,000 drams (approx. $135.50), from the current 55,000 drams (approx. $114.65).

Also, these lawmakers propose to set minimum hourly tariff rates for employees who are paid based on salaries or hourly fees.

The deputies behind this draft law note that even though these proposed amendments are fraught with several possible risks, the expected positive change is more substantial.

In addition, Karapetyan and Tunyan believe that this bill will contribute to bringing more than 30,000 people’s actual salaries out from the shadow economy in Armenia.