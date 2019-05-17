China urges US to coordinate its actions with words

In order for talks and consultations to make sense, there must be sincerity, said Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lu Kang, commenting on the statement by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin he hopes to visit China for the continuation of trade talks.
According to him, China has always been in favor of resolving differences in international affairs through dialogue and consultation, and believes that the right way to resolve the US bidding is negotiations.
He noted that China showed a constructive position in the course of previous trade and economic consultations with the United States, even when the American side betrayed the principles of negotiations and put them in a difficult situation. He urged the United States to respect the principle of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, to fulfill its promises and align its actions with words.