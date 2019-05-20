News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 20
USD
480.03
EUR
535.62
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.03
EUR
535.62
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Armenia PM's wife visits school named after Four-Day Artsakh War hero
Armenia PM's wife visits school named after Four-Day Artsakh War hero
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Wife of the Prime Minister of Armenia, chairperson of the boards of trustees of the My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations Anna Hakobyan visited today the middle school named after veteran of the Four-Day Artsakh War Zhora Yesayan located in Darbnik village of Ararat Province. Escorted by head of the village Davit Gziryan and the school’s Principal Nelly Ziroyan, Anna Hakobyan toured the school and attended an event commemorating the hero of the Four-Day Artsakh War in the classroom named after him. During the visit, Anna Hakobyan also attended the culmination ceremony of the only class of fourth graders of the school.

“I’m very touched. It’s very important for us Armenians to have boys like Zhora. We owe it to Zhora and to these children to enhance and defend our country so that our borders remain impregnable and never suffer losses on the border again,” Anna Hakobyan said and advised the schoolchildren to study hard so that they can become helpful to the homeland in the future. “The empowerment of our country depends on each and every one of us. Each of us needs to be in his or her place and contribute to the country’s advancement with his or her work. Thank you for this day,” Anna Hakobyan concluded.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army fired over 650 shots in passing week
The Artsakh defense army, however, continues adhering to the ceasefire…
 ECHR receives 385 complaints regarding Four-Day Artsakh War
The European Court of Human Rights has received a total of 385 complaints sent on behalf of residents of the...
 Armenia MOD: Soldier wounded in Karabakh by Azerbaijan regained consciousness
The military serviceman has begun speaking again…
 Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army fired over 3,300 shots in passing week
The Artsakh defense army, however, primarily refrained from responding to the provocative actions of the adversary…
 Armenia MOD: Positive dynamics in health condition of soldier wounded in Karabakh by Azerbaijan
He is still getting treatment at the Central Clinical Military Hospital in Yerevan…
 Armenia MOD: Soldier wounded in Karabakh by Azerbaijan still in very severe condition
The serviceman was wounded in the head…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos