Armenia President meets with Kazakh PM

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is on a working visit to Kazakhstan, met today with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin.
The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan expressed gratitude to President Sarkissian for participating in the 12th annual Astana Economic Forum and voiced confidence that such visits contribute to the enhancement of the relations between the two countries.
President Sarkissian stated that he is glad to discuss the perspectives for economic partnership between the two friendly countries. The parties particularly viewed the spheres of agriculture, information technologies, energy, infrastructures, education and tourism as prospective spheres for cooperation.
In his turn, Prime Minister Mamin said Kazakhstan is interested in full cooperation with Armenia in these and other spheres and is ready to consider all the opportunities for partnership in detail.
At the request of Prime Minister Mamin, President Sarkissian also touched upon the interior political situation in Armenia.