What was North Korea leader nervous about before 1st summit with Trump?
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s language skills were a topic of much debate as the world awaited his historic summit with US President Donald Trump in Singapore in June 2018, Newsweek reported. 

But according to a former aide to South Korean President Moon Jae In, Kim was nervous about what he considered to be his lack of proficiency in English.

Tak Hyun-min, who previously worked for Moon, told the Kyunghyang Shinmun newspaper that Kim voiced his concerns to Moon when the two met at the truce village of Panmunjom on the North-South Korean border on April 27, The Korea Times said.

“I am worrying about my lack of English proficiency,” Kim told Moon, according to Tak. During the 30-minute conversation between the two leaders, Kim said he “can speak German well,” in contrast to his English skills.
