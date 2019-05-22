Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople failed elections to be examined at Turkey Constitutional Court

The Constitutional Court (CC) of Turkey on Wednesday will consider the lawsuit filed against violation of the article on freedom of religion and conscience in the court judgments that were made in connection with the elections for the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople, the T24.com website of Turkey informed.

Ever since 2008, when the late Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople Archbishop Mesrob Mutafyan had caught an incurable disease, a process was launched to elect a new Patriarch; but it was disallowed for various reasons, including by the Turkish courts.

Now, the Turkish CC will examine whether the article on the violation of freedom of religion and conscience is applicable to the respective lawsuits which the courts have denied over the past eleven years.

Archbishop Mutafyan passed away in March, whereupon a legal opportunity has de jure opened for the election of the new Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople.