Wednesday
May 22
Wednesday
May 22
ՀայEngРусTür
Family of yet another deceased Armenian soldier to be reimbursed
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

The Military Personnel Insurance Fund of Armenia informs that on May 14, 2019, the Fund’s Assets and Liabilities Management Committee decided to reimburse a family of a military serviceman in the prescribed manner.

The funds to be reimbursed to the family of deceased contractual soldier Mher Hovsepyan comprise AMD 10,000,000, as well as AMD 250,000 a month in the course of 20 years.

Based on the contract signed with ArmBusinessBank CJSC, the amount will be transferred to the bank account that has been opened for the beneficiaries. There is no service fee.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
