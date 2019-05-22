Karabakh official: Azerbaijan's goal is to eliminate Armenian statehood

Trump slams Democrats for appeals to start impeachment procedure

CSTO Ministerial Council signs number of documents

Survey: Citizens of Armenia view unemployment as major issue

Armenian version of Charles Aznavour's book "Clung to Life" now available

Armenia deputy justice minister receives US Embassy Political Affairs Officer

Armenia National Assembly Council rejects Bright Armenia faction's initiative

Charge filed against son, son-in-law of Armenia's former deputy police chief

Armenian Embassy in Italy confirms Armenians among injured in Siena accident

Armenia PM: We have 7.1% GDP growth in first quarter of year

Armenian, Georgian, Russian, Kazakh citizens among injured in Italy road accident

Family of yet another deceased Armenian soldier to be reimbursed

Artsakh President convenes working consultation

Armenia National Security Service: Citizens import goods from Turkey without customs declaration

Turkey halves duties on 22 types of goods from US

ConocoPhillips Exploration Azerbaijan LTD closes its branch in Azerbaijan

Armenia Cassation Court to hold special meeting

Armenia's My Step faction members meet with Constitutional Court judge candidate

Armenia deputy PM to Sweden guests: Judicial reforms are primary

Armenia National Assembly Council convenes special session

Advisor to Armenia President: PM's call to block courts was inappropriate

Yerevan Mayor: Laws sometimes hinder making fair decision

France offers Turkey to deploy SAMP-T air defense systems

Turkey sends personnel to Russia to learn how to work on S-400s

Armenia deputy parliament speaker on PM's call to block courts

CSTO ministerial meeting starts in Bishkek

Azerbaijan exploits Europa League final for political purposes against Armenia, Karabakh

Armenia presidential adviser: Azerbaijan plays “constructive negotiations”

Armenia State Oversight Service has new first deputy head

Armenia National Security Council Secretary to visit Russia in June

Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople failed elections to be examined at Turkey Constitutional Court

CoE Committee of Ministers publicizes Armenia Ombudsman special position on ECHR ruling

Apple introduces MacBook Pro with eight-core processor

Trump says Congress should ratify new NAFTA treaty

NYT: US may blacklist Chinese company Hikvision

Austria ready to deepen cooperation with Armenia in digitization, high tech

Government proposes to impose duties on cement imports of 14 thousand drams

Armenian NSS: Investigation is underway amid tense situation at Bagratashen customs point

Dutch parliament discusses Erdogan's hate speech on Armenian Genocide

Transitional justice: American expert arriving in Armenia to help Pashinyan

Media: China may complicate US access to the market for rare earth metals

Karabakh political parties, NGOs: Unification is nationwide primary goal

Charles Aznavour songs are played at Yerevan subway stations

Merchants kept at hangar for 5 days at Bagratashen customs point

Trump nominates Barbara Barrett for US Air Force secretary

Global oil prices are falling

Armenian man miraculously saves his 5 children, wife from Russia house fire (PHOTOS)

Car falls into river in Yerevan; 1 policeman dead, 1 injured

Newspaper: International organizations give messages on Armenia judiciary issue

EU envoy: Judiciary reforms should be carried out by honoring constitution, Armenia’s international commitments

Second Armenia President's attorney: Robert Kocharyan is a political prisoner

Armenia MP: Blockage of courts to protest Kocharyan's release was inappropriate

Iran President: Iranian nation not to bow down before bullies

Iraq sending teams to Tehran, Washington to calm tensions

Polish PM: Poland urges Russia to compensate for oil mistakes

Armenia Prosecutor General's Office to appeal Kocharyan, ex-officials case suspension

Armenia PM holds discussion on family safety assessment

Working group of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces in Moscow

Sajjad Karim: We express our concern about Nikol Pashinyan's appeal to block courts

EPP: Armenian authorities must guarantee independence of justice system

Armenia Deputy PM, Ukraine President discuss issues on bilateral agenda

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 21.05.2019

US Congress hosts event dedicated to 25th anniversary of Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire regime

Armenian government's vision for high technology development to be presented in Tallinn

Armenia Defense Minister attends opening of apartment building for servicemen

Armenian, Italian tax services sign MOU

Unified Electronic Platform for Whistle-Blowing launched in Armenia

Justice Minister: Vetting of judges to be carried out impartially

Armenian peacekeeping platoon returns from Bulgaria

Communist Party of Armenia issues statement

Armenia's former deputy police chief doesn't accept charge

One dollar drops below AMD 480 in Armenia

Armenia PM underscores open sale of company shares

Minister: Armenia developing gender strategy

Bright Armenia, Prosperous Armenia factions' draft statement

Armenia MP on suspension of case of Robert Kocharyan, other ex-officials

CB: External influence has negative impact on domestic demand in Armenia

Mogherini: EU to continue be biggest supporter of Armenian government’s reform plan

Armenia Premier: We will be able to identify actual proprietors of mines

Armenian CB: Economic growth in 2019 forecasted within 4.6% - 6.1%

1-year-old receives 2nd, 3rd degree burns in Armenia's Vanadzor

Venezuela loses $130b since 2015 from US actions

Armenia PM: Military spending has considerable place in our budget but it should become opportunity, not burden

Public Council President on vetting and transitional justice in Armenia

Armenia PM dismisses Urban Development Committee deputy head

Ambassador Mkrtchyan hopes leading Estonia companies will take active part in world IT congress in Armenia

Minister says Armenia needs investments in technology

American Armenian man charged with illegally brokering sale of military arms

Memorial plaque dedicated to Charles Aznavour placed in Paris

Nearly 400 legislators of US Congress urges Trump to choose new strategy on Syria

One person dies after major road accident in Armenia’s Syunik, 2 of 3 injured are soldiers

Yemen’s Houthis rebels claim they attacked Saudi Arabia airport

Armenia MFA reminds Russia MFA about Armenians' contribution to Great Patriotic War victory

PM: Armenian scientific community to be involved in country’s developments

Armenia to host Armenian-Georgian business forum

Ardshinbank launches savings account

Greek President urges EU to prevent Turkish arbitrariness in Cyprus EEZ

Trump: Foreign leaders want Joseph Biden to become US President

Armenian MFA clarifies criteria for issuing Armenian passport to Sevan Nişanyan

PACE monitors express concern at Armenia Prime Minister’s call to block courts