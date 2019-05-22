Armenia's My Step faction members meet with Constitutional Court judge candidate

Members of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia met today with Artur Vagharshyan, candidate for the position of judge of the Constitutional Court.
During the meeting, the candidate talked about his life and career and touched upon his vision as a judge, if elected to the position. He also answered questions from the deputies.
Earlier, ArmenianNews-NEWS.am had reported that President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had nominated Gor Hovhannisyan as a candidate for judge of the Constitutional Court, but the National Assembly didn’t elect him. According to presses, the My Step faction sees lawyer Vahe Grigoryan as a judge of the Constitutional Court.