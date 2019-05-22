Beijing ready to resume trade talks with Washington

Beijing is ready to resume trade talks with Washington, said Chinese Ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai.
China and the US have not yet set a date for the new meeting, after the previous round of talks on May 10 ended unsuccessfully, Reuters reported.
“China remains ready to continue our talks with our American colleagues to reach a conclusion. Our door is still open,” Cui said on Tuesday.
He accused the US side of the fact that it often changes its mind in the course of preliminary deals to end trade disputes between countries.
It was the US that sharply retreated from some previous deals that had been previously agreed upon last year, Tiankai said.
According to the diplomat, the US restrictions on Huawei have no basis and evidence and can undermine the normal functioning of the markets. “It’s quite clear it is the U.S. side that more than once changed its mind overnight and broke the tentative deal already reached.” Cui said. “So we are still committed to whatever we agree to do, but it is the U.S. side that changed its mind so often.”