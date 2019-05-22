News
Armenia deputy justice minister receives US Embassy Political Affairs Officer
Armenia deputy justice minister receives US Embassy Political Affairs Officer
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Justice Anna Vardapetyan received today the delegation led by Political Affairs Officer of the US Embassy in Armenia Somer Bessy-Brayers, reports the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Ministry of Justice of Armenia.

Several issues related to the introduction of transitional justice in Armenia were discussed during the meeting.

Deputy Minister Vardapetyan informed her colleagues that she will be presenting the international legal grounds for the institution of transitional justice as the main reporter during the upcoming hearings in parliament. In response to her US counterpart’s question, Anna Vardapetyan informed that issues on the legal instrumentation for application of the vetting institution are also included in the agenda of the parliamentary hearings.

Summing up the meeting, the parties agreed to deepen cooperation in the future.
This text available in   Հայերեն
