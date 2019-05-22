Newmag has translated and published the Armenian version of Charles Aznavour’s book “Clung from Life” with the support of ACBA-CREDIT AGRICOLE Bank. This is Aznavour’s ninth and last book written in 2017.

“Charles Aznavour was 100% Armenian and 100% French, and conveying the thoughts of Charles Aznavour to Armenian readers was a wonderful idea. I believe this book will help Armenian readers get to know Aznavour better and will allow them to think about a lot of his ideas. So, we had to support the publication of this book,” the Bank’s CEO Hakob Andreasyan stated in his speech at the presentation.

In his book, the author talks about his life, misery, success and joyful encounters. The book is available at all bookstores in Armenia.