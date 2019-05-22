News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 22
USD
479.64
EUR
535.66
RUB
7.47
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.64
EUR
535.66
RUB
7.47
Show news feed
Armenian version of Charles Aznavour's book "Clung to Life" now available
Armenian version of Charles Aznavour's book "Clung to Life" now available
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Culture

Newmag has translated and published the Armenian version of Charles Aznavour’s book “Clung from Life” with the support of ACBA-CREDIT AGRICOLE Bank. This is Aznavour’s ninth and last book written in 2017.

“Charles Aznavour was 100% Armenian and 100% French, and conveying the thoughts of Charles Aznavour to Armenian readers was a wonderful idea. I believe this book will help Armenian readers get to know Aznavour better and will allow them to think about a lot of his ideas. So, we had to support the publication of this book,” the Bank’s CEO Hakob Andreasyan stated in his speech at the presentation.

In his book, the author talks about his life, misery, success and joyful encounters. The book is available at all bookstores in Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
CB: External influence has negative impact on domestic demand in Armenia
As a result, inflation by the end of 2018 was 1.8%…
 Ardshinbank launches savings account
Opening savings account, withdrawing cash from the account, and making intra-bank transfers between the customer’s accounts are free of charge...
 Armenian CB chair Arthur Javadyan leaves for Moscow
The session will be followed by the signing of an agreement on establishing…
 Deutsche Bank eyes Trump, Kushner transactions
The transactions, some of which related to the trump fund that no longer existed…
 IMF approves $248.2 million loan for Armenia
The Armenian authorities have indicated that they will treat the arrangement as precautionary...
 Ardshinbank reopens “Noyemberyan” branch
Ardshinbank's branch network is one of the largest in the Armenian banking system...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos