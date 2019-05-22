Polish, Armenian MFAs hold political consultations

On May 21, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Poland held political consultations in Warsaw, reports the press service of Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Armenian delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Avet Adonts, and the Polish delegation — by Undersecretary of State at the Ministtry of Foreign Affairs of Poland Marcin Przydacz.
During the consultations, the parties discussed a wide range of issues on the enhancement of bilateral relations.
Marcin Przydacz particularly highlighted the fact that Poland supports the reforms underway in Armenia and is ready to help Yerevan make large-scale reforms, including through implementation of the provisions of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.
The parties touched upon EU-Armenia relations, the perspectives for the expansion of cooperation between the two countries within the scope of the EU Eastern Partnership and international organizations, as well as the latest regional developments.