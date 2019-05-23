News
Armenia Defense Minister introduces bill on salaries of military servicemen
Armenia Defense Minister introduces bill on salaries of military servicemen
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

During today’s government session, Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan introduced a bill that will specify the amounts of supplements prescribed for special conditions of military service, the names of special conditions and the standards for performance of service in those conditions.

“There will also be supplements for performance of official duties in order to increase the amounts of remuneration of military servicemen based on the assignment of the Prime Minister of Armenia,” the minister said, adding that this will help raise the amounts of funds for military servicemen by 10% on average.

In regard to this, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the following: “The government has announced that salaries will be increased by 10% starting in July. With these regulations, we are helping make sure the salaries of junior military servicemen and of military servicemen serving in special conditions is much higher than was announced. We said salaries will rise by 10%, but the salaries of junior servicemen and servicemen performing service in special conditions will increase up to 20%.”

“Thank you very much for this initiative. The simultaneous rise of the percentages of salaries is unprecedented,” Davit Tonoyan said.

“We are thankful to the Armed Forces of Armenia, our soldiers and our officersfor their services to the homeland and for protecting the security of our country,” Nikol Pashinyan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
