North's Focals smart glasses can put Google Fit data in your eyeline
North's Focals smart glasses can put Google Fit data in your eyeline
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

North Inc, which some time ago presented Focals smart glasses designed to interact with augmented reality, released a software update for its product - now North Focals AR glasses can display data from Google Fit and Google Slides services, Engadget reported

You just need to install a special application on your smartphone and enjoy the synchronization - AR-glasses will show data from Google Fit and Google Slides directly in front of your eyes, which is very convenient in some app scenarios.

“The Google Slides integration is no doubt a futuristic perk for those whose jobs force them to give presentations on the regular. You can view any speaker notes through the smart glasses and move between slides using the control ring. Users only have to download the Focals Connect Chrome Extension, and they'll be good to go,” the source noted.

There is also an extension for the Google Chrome browser called Focals Connect Chrome, which allows you to use the advantages of glasses when browsing.

In the future, North Focals points will receive other useful software updates, expanding their range of applications.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
