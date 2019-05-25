News
Karabakh President appoints new governor to Hadrut Region
Karabakh President appoints new governor to Hadrut Region
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – Artsakh Republic (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) President Bako Sahakyan on Saturday approved the government decision on releasing Ivan Avanesyan from the post of head of the Hadrut regional administration—and upon Avanesyan’s own request.

Also, Sahakyan approved another government decision, whereby Kamo Petrosyan has been appointed to the aforesaid position.

On the same day, the President visited Hadrut town and introduced Petrosyan to the regional administration staff and those in charge, and wished him productive work.

In addition, Bako Sahakyan thanked Ivan Avanesyan for his work.
Photos