Armenia PM congratulates Georgian counterpart on Independence Day
Armenia PM congratulates Georgian counterpart on Independence Day
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics, Society

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has conveyed a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze on the occasion of Independence Day, reports the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Government of Armenia.

The congratulatory message particularly reads as follows:

“I cordially congratulate you and the friendly people of Georgia on the national holiday of Georgia, that is, the day of restoration of independence.

The centuries-old friendly ties between Georgia and Armenia have always stood out with mutual respect and trust, and today, this serves as a strong basis for further advancement and expansion of our multi-sector agenda.

On this occasion, I highly appreciate the meetings and discussions that we hold on a regular basis and convey new quality and content to our partnership. I am certain that the current high-level relations between Georgia and Armenia will continue to serve for the benefit of our peoples.

I wish you all the best and more success, and happiness, welfare and advancement to the fraternal people of Georgia.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
