Envoy: Views on CSTO Secretary General elections in Kazakhstan, Armenia differ
Envoy: Views on CSTO Secretary General elections in Kazakhstan, Armenia differ
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Views on the processes around the CSTO Secretary General in Kazakhstan and Armenia are different, Kazak ambassador to Armenia Timur Urazayev told reporters on Monday.

According to him, this is primarily due to the fact that the issue has something in common with the internal political events in Armenia last year, whereas for Kazakhstan it lies in a different procedural plane.

“On May 22, as far as we understand, the Armenian side expressed the position that there is no crisis, and we can move on…we will move forward and develop our relations within the CSTO,” the ambassador noted.

The diplomat also noted the importance of cooperation between the two countries within the Eurasian Union.

“On May 29, 2019 marks five years since the date of the signing of the Eurasian Union Treaty. The results of its activities over the past period convincingly confirm the correctness and validity of the initiative put forward by the first Kazakh president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, 25 years ago in Moscow,” the envoy concluded.

As reported earlier, on May 22, the Council of Foreign Ministers (COM) of the CSTO member states introduced the candidacy of Stanislav Zas to the post of Secretary General. The decision on the appointment of Zas will be made in the fall during a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CSTO member states.
