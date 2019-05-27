Bitcoin rate increases by 9.4% in a day

The average bitcoin exchange rate for the past day has grown by almost 9.4% and reached $ 8,750.24 per cryptocurrency, TASS reported referring to Coinmarketcap portal.

According to the portal, the bitcoin market capitalization reached $ 155.1 billion.

The cryptocurrency is growing significantly in early May of this year.

Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency system of the same name based on blockchain technology.

The concept of the system was published in November 2008 by its author under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, but the explosion of the popularity of Bitcoin occurred only in recent years. Bitcoin emissions are naturally limited, and now most of the bitcoins are already mined.