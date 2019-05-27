Armenia FM receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs (PHOTO)

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Chairs Igor Popov, Stéphane Visconti, Andrew Schofer and Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, spokesperson for Armenia’s foreign office Anna Naghdalyan tweeted.
The co-chairs are on a regional visit, and they will also travel to Stepanakert and Baku.
#Armenia Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received #OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (#Russia), Stéphane Visconti (#France), Andrew Schofer (#US) and Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.#NagornoKarabakh pic.twitter.com/lHDgPtFYVH— Anna A. Naghdalyan (@naghdalyan) 27 мая 2019 г.