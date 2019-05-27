News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 27
USD
480.18
EUR
537.47
RUB
7.45
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.18
EUR
537.47
RUB
7.45
Show news feed
Armenia FM receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs (PHOTO)
Armenia FM receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs (PHOTO)
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Chairs Igor Popov, Stéphane Visconti, Andrew Schofer and Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, spokesperson for Armenia’s foreign office Anna Naghdalyan tweeted.

The co-chairs are on a regional visit, and they will also travel to Stepanakert and Baku.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Defense Minister receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
The defense minister added that the Armed Forces of Armenia and...
 OSCE holds monitoring on Armenia-Azerbaijan border (PHOTOS)
No ceasefire violations were recorded…
 OSCE MG Co-Chairs to visit region
“The upcoming steps and actions will be discussed during the meeting…
 Armenian MFA: Azerbaijan again violates OSCE commitments
“The Permanent Representative of Armenia raised the issue in the OSCE…
OSCE conducts monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan border, it passes in accordance with agreed schedule
From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense…
 Spokesperson: Armenia PM might have informal meeting with Aliyev in Brussels
When asked if there will be an informal meeting, Karapetyan said...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos