Iran ready to negotiate with all Gulf countries
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran welcomes balanced and constructive talks with each country in the Gulf region, Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran Abbas Araghchi tweeted.

According to him, Iran is “ready to negotiate with each and every country in the Persian Gulf for balanced & constructive relations based on mutual respect & interests,” Mehr reported

Iran will not conduct direct or indirect negotiations with the US, he added.

Araghchi is visiting Oman, where he discussed security issues in the Gulf region and warned against the US destructive policies and some of its regional allies.
