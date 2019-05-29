German MPs visit Karabakh, received by Arayik Harutyunyan

Chairman of the Free Homeland Party of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Arayik Harutyunyan received today the parliamentary delegation of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) Party, which included members of the Bundestag Stephen Koiter and Steffen Kotre, the deputies of the Bundestag of the Land Brandenburg Andreas Kalbitz and Andreas Galau and deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Victor Yengibaryan, who arrived in Artsakh with them.

As the Press Service of the Free Homeland Party told Armenian News-NEWS.am, Harutyunyan welcomed the guests to Artsakh once again, congratulated them on the AfD’s success in the elections of the European Parliament and voiced hope that the party’s success will help create new opportunities for further expansion of the cooperation.

At the request of the guests, Harutyunyan presented his political party’s upcoming programs and noted that if his political party wins in next year’s nationwide elections, it will make healthcare services free in Artsakh through the introduction of a state insurance system and will seriously focus on raising the quality of medical services in the country. The leader of the political party also touched upon the dynamics of economic growth in the country and the opportunities for expansion of bilateral ties.

The German MPs expressed willingness to implement various programs for cooperation through the use of the political party’s channels. “We’re impressed by our cooperation with the Free Homeland Party. We assure you that we have ample political will to enhance those relations and expand Germany’s direct contacts with Artsakh,” Kalbitz said.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on the creation of a friendship circle in Germany, the expression of a clear position on the Artsakh issue in the European Parliament and the implementation of humanitarian programs through different funds and foundations.