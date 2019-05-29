Alternative for Germany Party members' meetings in Karabakh Parliament

On May 29, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Vahram Balayan received today members of the Alternative for Germany Party. The German MPs are in Artsakh with the accompaniment of Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to Germany Harutyun Grigoryan and member of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Victor Yengibaryan.

As reported the National Assembly of Artsakh, greeting the guests, Vahram Balayan congratulated the guests on the political party’s success in the May 26 elections of the European Parliament, attached importance to the friendly ties between Artsakh and the political party and voiced hope that the relations will serve for the establishment of peace in Artsakh and for expansion of Artsakh’s relations with the outside world.

On behalf of the group, member of the political party Steffen Kotre expressed gratitude for the reception and noted that the party will work on deepening the relations between Artsakh and Germany with its political influence.

The German MPs’ next meeting was with representatives of the parliamentary factions. During the meeting, upon the recommendation of the deputies of the National Assembly, the guests talked about their political party’s success, the Germans’ awareness about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as the perspectives for cooperation for preservation of national and cultural values and for making the voice of the people of Artsakh heard within European organizations.