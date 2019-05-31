Sudden inspections held in Karabakh Defense Army

Sudden checks were held in the Defense Army of Nagorno-Karabakh Friday night, Armenian Karabakh Defense Ministry’s press service reported.
According to the source, during the checks, military units were brought to a state of increased combat training, redeployment and maneuvers of troops in unfamiliar areas were carried out. Command posts were also deployed, decisions were made in accordance with the situation, actions were clarified, tasks were set.
The drills held proved the high level of training of the Defense Army personnel, the ability to perform any task at any time, day or night, the source added.