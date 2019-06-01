European Parliament deprives preliminary accreditation of all Spanish MPs

The European Parliament has deprived the preliminary accreditation of all newly elected deputies from Spain, DW reported referring to AFP.
This may be due to the ambiguity of the status of the former head of the regional administration of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, and his associate, Antoni Comin, who entered the European Parliament according to the lists of the Free For Europe alliance.
According to the lawyer Simon Bekaert, on Wednesday both Catalan politicians were not allowed into the European Parliament building, they were denied pre-accreditation on the pretext that Brussels did not yet have an official list of Spanish deputies who received mandates.
At the same time, the rest of the parliamentarians from Spain have already received accreditation in the European Parliament, Bekaert noted, calling this decision
‘arbitrary and discriminatory.’
As a result, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani deprived accreditation of all Spanish deputies as the official results of the European Parliament elections in Spain have not yet been published.