Saturday
June 01
Minasyan: Lack of common border with EEU states is major problem for Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The lack of a common border between Armenia and the Eurasian Economic Union member states and difficulties in overcoming the transit remain the main problem, said the member of the board on domestic markets, information and communication technologies of the EEU Karine Minasyan.

Her remarks came during the Eurasian Economic Union: Armenia - Cooperation business forum on June 1, Saturday, in Tsakhkadzor.

According to her, this problem should be solved as quickly as possible in order to increase export opportunities, which has increased threefold since Armenia’s accession to the EEU.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
