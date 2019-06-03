Prosperous Armenia Party: No one in our parliament faction has right to say personal view

YEREVAN. – Everyone [in the faction] has been cautioned that no one has the right to say a personal view. Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) Chairman—and tycoon—Gagik Tsarukyan, who also heads the “Prosperous Armenia” Faction in the National Assembly (NA), on Monday told this to reporters in parliament.
He noted this touching upon NA “Prosperous Armenia” Faction MP Vardan Ghukasyan’s statement where he demanded the release of second President Robert Kocharyan.
When asked to comment on this statement and whether Ghukasyan had the right to make such a statement, the PAP leader responded as follows: “That’s why today I had called for a [‘Prosperous Armenia’ Faction] meeting, during which everyone [in the faction] has been cautioned that no one has the right to say a personal view. It shall be discussed in the faction, and a statement shall be made as how the general decision would be.”