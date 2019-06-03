AGBU Center to be established in Karabakh

Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Ashot Ghulyan met with the delegation of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) led by President of the AGBU Berge Setrakian, reports the news service of the National Assembly of Artsakh.
Ashot Ghulyan attached importance to the programs that the AGBU continues to carry out in Artsakh and their impact on social and public development, as well as the role of the pan-Armenian organization in the preservation of the Armenian identity in the Diaspora and in the strengthening of Armenia-Diaspora relations.
The AGBU President shared the vision for the upcoming programs and the AGBU’s current activities, including the activities for the establishment of an AGBU Center in Artsakh, nothing that sincere cooperation and the advancement of democratic processes in Artsakh have also contributed to the AGBU’s success in Artsakh.