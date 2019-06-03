News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 04
USD
480.2
EUR
536.58
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.14
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.2
EUR
536.58
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.14
Show news feed
AGBU Center to be established in Karabakh
AGBU Center to be established in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Ashot Ghulyan met with the delegation of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) led by President of the AGBU Berge Setrakian, reports the news service of the National Assembly of Artsakh.

Ashot Ghulyan attached importance to the programs that the AGBU continues to carry out in Artsakh and their impact on social and public development, as well as the role of the pan-Armenian organization in the preservation of the Armenian identity in the Diaspora and in the strengthening of Armenia-Diaspora relations.

The AGBU President shared the vision for the upcoming programs and the AGBU’s current activities, including the activities for the establishment of an AGBU Center in Artsakh, nothing that sincere cooperation and the advancement of democratic processes in Artsakh have also contributed to the AGBU’s success in Artsakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh President meets with AGBU President Berge Setrakian
Issues related to implementation of a range of programs...
 Armenian Republican Party on statement by Armenia MFA
This is what Vice-Chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia Armen Ashotyan wrote on...
 Artsakh FM receives delegation led by Abkhazia FM
The sides noted the importance of such events in establishing and strengthening friendly relations between states and peoples...
 Artsakh President meets his South Ossetia counterpart
A wide range of issues related to the bilateral relationship and regional developments was on the discussion agenda...
 Sudden inspections held in Karabakh Defense Army
The drills held proved the high level of training of the Defense Army personnel…
Artsakh President receives Heritage Party delegation
The President underscored the importance of meetings and discussions with the Armenian parliamentary...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos