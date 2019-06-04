News
Central Bank head: Armenia may produce gold in near future
Central Bank head: Armenia may produce gold in near future
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

A bank gold production enterprise will be launched in Armenia in the near future, said Central Bank Chair Arthur Javadyan at Armenian National Assembly on Tuesday.

Javadyan noted that the Central Bank had reached a deal with a Swiss company.

“It was even decided where the enterprise would be built, and a construction project was ready. However, at the moment this company is at the stage of bureaucratic processes,” the head of the Armenian Central Bank noted.

According to him, the construction of this enterprise also depends on the development of the situation in the mining industry of the republic.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
