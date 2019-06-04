News
Karabakh President receives Eurnekian Group Armenian branch director
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan met today with director of the Armenian branch of Eurnekian Group Jorge Del Aguila Eurnekian.

Issues related to implementation of several projects in Artsakh were on the agenda.

With satisfaction, President Sahakyan noted that Eurnekian Group is actively engaged in the development of various sectors in Artsakh and voiced hope that the close partnership with the organization would continue in the future as well.

State minister Grigory Martirosyan and other officials also participated in the meeting.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
