Azerbaijan refuses to issue permit to CoE rapporteur on political prisoners to visit country

Thorhildur Sunna, rapporteur of the Council of Europe on political prisoners in Azerbaijan, was unable to visit Azerbaijan this week. The authorities of the country considered the arrival at this time ‘inconvenient’ because of the holidays.
“Disappointed to have to postpone again my visit to Azerbaijan to discuss Political Prisoners with authorities & Civil Society. Authorities said the dates had become inconvenient due to a recently announced public holiday. Look forward to visiting in September!” Sunna tweeted.
