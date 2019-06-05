Armenia President hosts paralympic powerlifting world champion Gevorg Afrikyan

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted today Gevorg Afrikyan, who won the Paralympic BenchPress of the World Powerlifting Championship in the Ukrainian city of Lutsk, reports the news service of the President of Armenia.
Congratulating the young athlete, the President praised and encouraged him for his achievement.
Gevorg Afrikyan expressed gratitude to the President for his kind words and the support, without which he couldn’t participate in the world championship and achieve success. He added that he is fully determined to score more victories and is getting ready to participate in the championship to be held in Georgia.
As a sign of gratitude, during today’s meeting, Gevorg Afrikyan, his coach Davit Asoyan and President of the Powerlifting Federation of Armenia Gagik Saroyan presented a certificate of appreciation and commemorative gift to President Sarkissian.