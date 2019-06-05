News
Azerbaijani MOD was afraid of standing next to Armenian counterpart again
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

During the meeting of the Ministers of Defense of the CIS taking place in Anapa, Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Zakir Hasanov was afraid of standing next to Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan once again.

According to protocol, the ministers stood in alphabetical order. Hasanov was supposed to stand next to Davit Tonoyan, but he refused to stand next to Armenia’s Minister of Defense stood aside.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense has been doing this for many years now. During the previous meeting, he had hidden behind a flag.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
