Thursday
June 06
Russia, China Presidents meet
Russia, China Presidents meet
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The leaders of Russia and China Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping had a meeting at the Kremlin.

The talks were followed by the exchange of documents on cooperation in various sectors. Putin and Jinping also signed a joint declaration on strategic cooperation and comprehensive partnership and the strengthening of global strategic stability in the modern era.

The two heads of states discussed arms, nuclear experiments and the Cold War, Iran, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Venezuela and climate change.
