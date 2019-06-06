Armenian PM congratulates Swedish counterpart on national day

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Sweden Kjell Stefan Löfven on the occasion of National Day of Sweden. The congratulatory message particularly reads as follows:
“I cordially congratulate and convey my best wishes to you and the friendly people of Sweden on the occasion of National Day of Sweden.
The relations between Armenia and Sweden, which are hinged on common values and mutual trust, lay a strong foundation for expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation.
Armenia attaches great importance to the active support of Sweden to the democratic processes taking place in Armenia, taking into consideration the great experience that your country has in this major sphere.
Highly appreciating Sweden’s ratification of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, we fully hope that this will provide new opportunities to replenish the agenda of bilateral relations with new programs and initiatives.”