MFA: Armenia guided by principle of combining its foreign policy towards Russia, Georgia

Armenia is guided by the principle of combining its foreign policy towards Russia and Georgia, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said on Thursday.
According to him, Armenia has a strategic alliance with Russia, an extensive agenda and deep relations.
“We will continue, and this is indicated in the Government’s program, to expand and develop our strategic relations with it,” FM noted.
At the same time, as the Armenian Foreign Minister noted, Yerevan also has a most important agenda with Tbilisi, which concerns regional stability and security.
On June 4, at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, a resolution was adopted on the status of internally displaced persons and refugees from Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region. The adoption of the document was supported by 79 states, 15 voted against, another 57 countries, including Armenia, abstained.