Retired Armenian general refuses to undergo medical treatment

Former deputy of the National Assembly, General Manvel Grigoryan was in our focus right when he was being transferred from Nairi Medical Center to the penitentiary institution. This is what Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan told journalists today.
“Representatives of the Ombudsman’s Office would visit him on a regular basis and were constantly in touch with his attorney. Manvel Grigoryan was transferred to a civic clinic tonight due to his health condition. Currently, he refuses to undergo medical treatment or take medicine. I have addressed a letter to the Minister of Justice with questions regarding the opportunities for necessary medical assistance and proper medical assistance. Manvel Grigoryan’s preferred doctor checked him, and there are also questions regarding the doctor’s conclusion,” he noted.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am had reported that Manvel Grigoryan was transferred to a civic clinic in an ambulance. On June 3, Manvel Grigoryan was transferred from Nairi Medical Center to Yerevan-Kentron Penitentiary Institution and later to the Hospital for Convicts Penitentiary Institution. According to the attorneys, Grigoryan was transferred to the Hospital for Convicts without doctors’ consent.