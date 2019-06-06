News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 06
USD
479.57
EUR
538.8
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.57
EUR
538.8
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Armenia National Security Service institutes case of preparation of state official assassination
Armenia National Security Service institutes case of preparation of state official assassination
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The Investigative Department of the National Security Service of Armenia has instituted a criminal case under the elements of Articles 35-305, part 2 of Article 235 and part 2 of Article 236 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia, reports Shamshyan.com

This criminal case has been instituted against Stepan S., who is a resident of one of the villages of Armenia’s Ararat Province and was preparing to assassinate a state official of the Republic of Armenia in 2001.

For this purpose, he created a group and obtained devices and explosives with the group, but didn’t finish committing the crime.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Moscow court arrests 4th suspect in case of murder of ex-special forces soldier
During the trial, it was announced that the...
 Greek man of Armenian origin killed in suburb of Athens
Two men were involved in the murder...
 Garo Paylan: Attack on Armenian woman was on ground of hatred
A couple of days ago, masked people stabbed a woman from...
 Embassy of Armenia in Russia expresses condolences to ex-special forces soldier's relatives
Earlier, Russian media had reported that citizens of Armenia were...
 US court refuses to soften conditions of El Chapo imprisonment
"I agree with defendant that his conduct was and remains exemplary…
 $20mn worth drugs destroyed in Georgia
They were confiscated as evidence for 737 criminal cases…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos