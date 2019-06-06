Armenia National Security Service institutes case of preparation of state official assassination

The Investigative Department of the National Security Service of Armenia has instituted a criminal case under the elements of Articles 35-305, part 2 of Article 235 and part 2 of Article 236 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia, reports Shamshyan.com

This criminal case has been instituted against Stepan S., who is a resident of one of the villages of Armenia’s Ararat Province and was preparing to assassinate a state official of the Republic of Armenia in 2001.

For this purpose, he created a group and obtained devices and explosives with the group, but didn’t finish committing the crime.